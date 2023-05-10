DPS troopers investigate fatal crash near Clifton

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a crash at approximately 4:34 p.m. May 9 on SH-6 near Private Road 1040, northwest of Clifton.

According to troopers, a GMC pickup truck traveling southbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck causing both vehicles to roll over.

The driver of the GMC, Andrew Jordan, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a surrounding hospital in critical condition. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

