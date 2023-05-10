Drying out now - But widespread heavy rain returns by the weekend

It was a soggy day as an area of low pressure moved north through Central Texas Wednesday. Rain finally cleared out during the evening hours as that low moved northeast away from our area. As that system departs, our rain chances end, and we finally start to mostly dry out for Thursday. There are chances for a few spotty showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay rain-free. We’ll have to monitor the dryline out west, but most of our forecast models keep things quiet for the afternoon and evening. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will climb around the mid 80s. Keep in mind that although our rain chances are lower for the day, the humidity will still be around, which will make it feel even warmer and very sticky.

The forecast also features drier conditions to end the work week. Rain chances remain isolated throughout the day on Friday, but the same cloudy, warm, and muggy conditions hang around. Our next bigger storm system moves in from the west late Friday and will park itself over Central and West Texas this weekend. Scattered storms Friday afternoon will form well away from our area close to the Red River and those storms will dive in after sunset and through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. Right now, our overall severe weather threat is low, but storms could produce gusty winds and hail. One thing that we have to watch with this system is the possibility of heavy rain that could cause some flooding. Rain totals look to be between 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible in Central Texas. Our ground will be very saturated this weekend, which will increase our concern for flooding. Widespread off-and-on showers and non-severe storms will push through Saturday, Sunday, and potentially into Monday too. It won’t rain all day long and there will be dry time, but you’ll definitely want to have some indoor plans ready to go for the weekend. There’s a chance that the weekend storm system settles a bit farther west than anticipated. If that were to happen, rain chances may need to come down this weekend since the heaviest rain would then be focused out of our area. A cold front blows through our area on Monday and brings us another round of rain, but models are hinting at dry air moving in with that front which would put an end to our rain chances. Models aren’t in good agreement with where that front will stall out next week. If that front stalls closer to Central Texas we could keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for next work week too. Temperatures look to be in the upper 70s and low 80s into the middle of next week.

