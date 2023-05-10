Advertise
Fort Hood officially parts from Confederate namesake and renames to Fort Cavazos

By Alex Fulton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The country’s third-largest army post, Fort Hood has a new name, and will now be known as Fort Cavazos, as of Tuesday.

The army post is being redesignated based on the naming commission’s recommendations to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America. The post’s original name, Fort Hood, is in honor of confederate general John Bell Hood.

The new sign at the Bernie Beck Gate, the post’s main entrance, now reads “Fort Cavazos The Great Place.”

On Tuesday army officials held an unveiling ceremony where they removed tarps on the main signs and unsheathed the post’s new flag in honor of its namesake.

Hundreds of soldiers, local city leaders and family members of the post’s namesake, General Richard Cavazos all attended the event to witness the start of this new chapter.

”General Cavazos’ legacy of intense training endures,” his friend, Lt. General Randolph House, said.

General Cavazos is known for spearheading the Battle Command Training Program, which created computer-simulated battle training.

”He represents what’s truly best about the army, incredible self sacrifice, dedication to soldiers and always committed to their well-being and the transformation of the army,” under the Secretary of the Army, Gabe Camarillo, said.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted how General Cavazos was someone who served as a mentor, a warrior and a military legend. Local city leaders agree.

”General Cavazos what a wonderful heritage that he provided,” Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights, said.

Camarillo said it’s these accomplishments that are something to look up to.

”We want to show what the army can be,” Camarillo said. “If you look at his record, what he’s done as a highly decorated soldier, someone who took time to train and mentor.”

The unveiling ceremony included remarks from two veterans who knew General Cavazos well. However, officials say that’s just a small sample of the many lives he touched in his 33 years of military service.

