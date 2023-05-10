Advertise
Heart of Texas Goodwill revitalizes East Waco Outlet and adds resources

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries is revitalizing its first store in the region in East Waco to freshen up the atmosphere of the store and provide more resources for the community.

The outlet store in East Waco was actually the first store for the Heart of Texas Goodwill, according to Vice President of Marketing and Communications Christina Swanson. Since then, she said they have opened up stores in over 20 counties. Now, they are taking on the project of restoring the East Waco outlet.

“We wanted to come back to our roots and bring something back to the community that has always supported us,” she said.

Crews have been working since early April to renovate the outlet store, creating a new layout that will provide more accessibility. The additional features will also include new bathrooms and new display settings.

“It’s just going to be a much brighter, fresher facility that will really mirror our other retail stores for a completely branded cohesive look,” Swanson said.

The blue bins that are custom for Goodwill outlets will still be rolled out for customers to sort through. With the renovations, they hope shoppers will have more space.

Swanson said it was important to the nonprofit to transform the entire atmosphere, inside and out.

“Everyone feeds off good energy, so I think, when people drive by, they’re going to see a brand new refresh building, all of our new lighting, our landscaping,” she said.

The nonprofit is more than its retail stores. Swanson said that the revitalization of the East Waco Goodwill will also add another resource program for people who walk in.

“The best part of this project is that we are opening a brand new ‘community connect,’ and it is the first of its kind in Waco,” she said.

Swanson said this means people will be able to go to that office on E Waco Dr. and connect with other nonprofits in the area.

“Any nonprofit that’s trying to help the east Waco community with job skills, different programs to help families, things like that, we’re opening our doors and spaces to them so they can provide their own programs,” Swanson said.

She said this will allow more people to access these resources without having to travel to multiple places.

“We’ll have a private suite of offices where they can provide counseling for their clients, but we really want to do something to bridge the community and make a meaningful impact for everyone’s lives,” she said.

The revitalization of the outlet is set to be done by the end of June. Once that is complete, Swanson said they will move to the next phase of the plan which will include restoring the community and job service office spaces and computer labs.

The outlet on E Waco Dr. is still open for customers at the conjoining building.

