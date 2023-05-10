Lacy Lakeview man who asked for deferred probation sentenced to 25 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Lacy Lakeview man who was seeking deferred probation after he shot and killed another man in front of the victim’s teenage stepson in September 2019 was sentenced to 25 years in prison Wednesday

In January, Jacob Isaiah Jones, 31, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place him on deferred probation in the shooting death of Brent Lee Reynolds, 40, at an Elm Mott residence.

Jones pleaded guilty without benefit of a plea bargain from prosecutors.

Jones’ attorney, Russ Hunt, said at the time he thinks Jones is deserving of probation.

“I think when the judge understands all of the facts involved, she is going to come to the same conclusion that I did. That is that mercy is appropriate,” Hunt said, declining additional comment.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Reynolds came to a home in the 3500 block of Mazanec Road with his stepson but discovered the man was not home. Reynolds called the man and an argument ensued, investigators said at the time.

The homeowner did not want Reynolds there, and he and Jones drove up later and the three became embroiled in an argument, authorities said.

The resident of the home got out to confront Reynolds, and Jones drove away, according to records filed in the case. However, he came back and fired at least three shots from his vehicle, hitting Reynolds at least once in the torso, according to an arrest affidavit.

Reynolds collapsed while walking along Mazanec Road and died from his injuries.

Reynolds’ 13-year-old stepson was standing nearby when the shots were fired and was in danger of being struck by the gunfire, an affidavit alleges.

Deputies also arrested Reynolds on child endangerment charges, but those charges were not pursued, according to court records.

