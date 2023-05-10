McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls attempting to collect unpaid fines

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer call alert involving their officers.

According to the MCSO, someone is calling from 254-540-9124 pretending to be Sgt. Matthew Glover from the Sheriff’s Office and attempting to collect unpaid fines.

“While we do have a Sgt. Matthew Glover, the sheriff’s office will never call and attempt to collect a fine from anyone over the phone. Please remember the lengths these scammers will go through to get money. Never give your banking or credit card information over the phone,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you have any questions, please call 254-757-5095 and request to speak with a detective.

