Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls attempting to collect unpaid fines

(AP)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scammer call alert involving their officers.

According to the MCSO, someone is calling from 254-540-9124 pretending to be Sgt. Matthew Glover from the Sheriff’s Office and attempting to collect unpaid fines.

“While we do have a Sgt. Matthew Glover, the sheriff’s office will never call and attempt to collect a fine from anyone over the phone. Please remember the lengths these scammers will go through to get money. Never give your banking or credit card information over the phone,” said the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you have any questions, please call 254-757-5095 and request to speak with a detective.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.
9-1-1 calls in McLennan County operating normal: Waco PD
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
DPS troopers investigate fatal crash near Clifton
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Central Texas Veterans discuss name change of Fort Cavazos
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change
Veterans in Central Texas discuss Fort Cavazos name change