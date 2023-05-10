Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Monster From the Sky: Brady Taylor reflects on the year long process

By Julie Hays
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor is reflecting on the process of working a full year to put together a one-hour documentary marking the 70th anniversary of the deadly Waco Tornado on May 11, 1953.

“Monster from the Sky,” which details the powerful F-5 tornado that struck the heart of downtown Waco around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, 1953, killing 114 and leaving another 600 injured, will air for the first time on KWTX on the 70th anniversary Thursday.

“Now that 70 years have passed , we’re starting to get where there are less and less people who...
“Now that 70 years have passed , we’re starting to get where there are less and less people who are alive from back then,” Brady said.

“This is the 70th anniversary and we take a look back on what happened that day, but the big thing is focusing on some of the first-hand stories of people who lived through that tornado,” Brady said.

Brady got the idea to look into a project after realizing there were many stories from survivors that had never been told and the number of survivors was dwindling every year.

Brady took a trip to The Texas Collections on the Baylor campus and unearthed a treasure trove of never before seen photos and videos.

He knew a documentary was in the future.

“You know, I’ve always known about the Waco tornado. I knew it was the deadliest in Texas history, the first F5 tornado in the record books, but I didn’t know a lot of the stories and diving into this I’ve got to meet people and hear stories that are just unbelievable.  How scary that storm was and then how much it changed downtown Waco,” Brady said.

The survivors are spread out across the United States.

Brady visited one in San Antonio and took a road trip to Arkansas to talk to another.

For Brady, getting those accounts on film was important.

“Now that 70 years have passed , we’re starting to get where there are less and less people who are alive from back then,” Brady said.

Brady was also able to use recorded interviews from people who survived the tornado but have since died.

“The Texas Collection has archived a ton of great pictures,” he said.  “The oral history department at Baylor, they also let us use some of their interviews from back in the 1980′s, so we’re able to hear from people now but also from people who have already passed.”

Brady was assisted in the project from KWTX Creative Services Director Daniel Hamilton and KWTX Director of Photography James Warde.

Hamilton served as an editor and producer and James worked as the director of cinematography.

You can watch “Monster from the Sky” on Thursday commercial-free thanks to Texas Farm Bureau from 6-7 p.m. on KWTX.

Referred to as the “Monster from the Sky,” a powerful F-5 tornado struck the heart of downtown Waco around 4:40 p.m. on May 11, 1953, killing 114

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

KWTX@4: Waco Author & Historian discusses the 1953 Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later - 5.10.23
KWTX@4: Waco Author & Historian discusses the 1953 Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later - 5.10.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Social security buying power, Beetlejuice sequel confirmed, and more -...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Social security buying power, Beetlejuice sequel confirmed, and more - 5.10.23
the city of temple
Temple reports sanitary sewer overflow near Bird Creek due to rain
Jacob Isaiah Jones, 31, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place him on deferred...
Lacy Lakeview man who asked for deferred probation sentenced to 25 years in prison