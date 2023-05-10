Moore named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year, Three Earn All-Big 12 Honors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball received three All-Big 12 selections and head coach Glenn Moore was honored as the Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year among the 2023 All-Big 12 Softball postseason awards announced Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.

The Coach of the Year honor for Moore is his first time being honored as a conference coach of the year during his 27 years as a head coach. He has led the Bears to a 39-win regular season and a program-best six top-5 wins.

Shaylon Govan was unanimously named to the All-Big 12 First Team after her standout performance in her first season with the Bears. She leads BU with a .380 batting average, 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. Govan is the first Bear to reach double-digit home runs since 2019 and set a single season record with seven sacrifice hits.

The sophomore transfer from SFA also leads the Big 12 in walks while holding a .519 on-base percentage. Govan hit the three-run home run that propelled the Bears to a 4-3 non-conference win over No. 1 Oklahoma, earning her a Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honor.

Joining the postseason honors are Dariana Orme on the All-Big 12 Second Team and RyLee Crandall on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

As the Bears’ ace, Orme leads the conference in innings pitched (148.0) and is third in the conference in strikeouts (126). She has 31 appearances on the year and leads the conference in shutouts (6).

Orme tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in program history this season and also threw a no-hitter against then-No. 21 Maryland. She picked up three Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors and one National Pitcher of the Week award this season.

Freshman pitcher Crandall was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. She is tied for second in the conference with 15 wins (15-4) and has picked up three top-5 wins.

She picked up her first-ever conference weekly award after pitching two complete games against No. 5 Texas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.