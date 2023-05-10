Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Moore named Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year, Three Earn All-Big 12 Honors

Glenn Moore
Glenn Moore(Baylor)
By Katy Gilmore
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball received three All-Big 12 selections and head coach Glenn Moore was honored as the Big 12 Co-Coach of the Year among the 2023 All-Big 12 Softball postseason awards announced Wednesday afternoon by the conference office.

The Coach of the Year honor for Moore is his first time being honored as a conference coach of the year during his 27 years as a head coach. He has led the Bears to a 39-win regular season and a program-best six top-5 wins.

Shaylon Govan was unanimously named to the All-Big 12 First Team after her standout performance in her first season with the Bears. She leads BU with a .380 batting average, 11 home runs and 50 RBIs. Govan is the first Bear to reach double-digit home runs since 2019 and set a single season record with seven sacrifice hits.

The sophomore transfer from SFA also leads the Big 12 in walks while holding a .519 on-base percentage. Govan hit the three-run home run that propelled the Bears to a 4-3 non-conference win over No. 1 Oklahoma, earning her a Big 12 Conference Player of the Week honor.

Joining the postseason honors are Dariana Orme on the All-Big 12 Second Team and RyLee Crandall on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

As the Bears’ ace, Orme leads the conference in innings pitched (148.0) and is third in the conference in strikeouts (126). She has 31 appearances on the year and leads the conference in shutouts (6).

Orme tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in program history this season and also threw a no-hitter against then-No. 21 Maryland. She picked up three Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors and one National Pitcher of the Week award this season.

Freshman pitcher Crandall was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. She is tied for second in the conference with 15 wins (15-4) and has picked up three top-5 wins.

She picked up her first-ever conference weekly award after pitching two complete games against No. 5 Texas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Abram Smith was named to the All-XFL team, leading the league with 791 rushing yards in 10 games.
Abram Smith Named All-XFL
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Date set for LSU Women’s Basketball visit to White House
Baylor sweeps Texas on a 2-1 walk-off win.
No. 20 SB Sweeps No. 5 Texas with 2-1 Walk-Off
Baylor softball
No. 20 Baylor Softball Run-Rules No. 5 Texas, 9-1