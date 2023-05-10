Rain, rain, rain!

Although Tuesday’s rain chances didn’t really pan out thanks to some drier air aloft shutting the rain chances down, the same storm system that could have produced rain Tuesday is producing rain this morning. Today’s rain chances are highest in the morning and midday hours near and especially east of I-35 and while today’s storm will pull away and dry us out for a few days, our next chance for widespread and heavy downpours returns this weekend. Temperatures this morning starting out in the 60s and low 70s will warm into the mid-70s to the upper 70s. The warmer temperatures will be found near and west of Highway 281 where there likely won’t be much rain to go around beside a few scattered showers. The lower temperatures are expected near and east of I-35 where we’ll have widely scattered to numerous showers and non-severe storms off and on for much of the day. The best rain chances will be in the morning and during the midday hours. We’ll still likely have scattered rain through around sunset, but the rain coverage and intensity steadily drops during the afternoon as an area of low pressure pulls away.

The area of low pressure departing will put Central Texas in the middle of storm systems without much of a spark for showers and storms. Yes, there will be a chance for rain both on Thursday AND Friday during the day, but rain will be few and far between if it even forms at all. Thursday’s rain chance near 20% will climb to 30% Friday with highs both days in the mid-80s. Although we’ll likely stay dry Thursday and Friday, a bigger storm system moves in and parks itself over Central and West Texas this weekend. Scattered storms Friday afternoon will form well away from our area close to the Red River and those storms will dive in after sunset and through the overnight hours Friday into Saturday. These storms could maybe produce gusty winds and hail, but severe storm chances aren’t very high and the storms should generally weaken as they push in. Widespread off-and-on showers and non-severe storms will push through Saturday, Sunday, and potentially into Monday too. It won’t rain all day long and there will be dry time, especially after sunset, but you should plan for indoor activities this weekend. There’s a chance that the weekend storm system settles a bit farther west than anticipated. If that were to happen, rain chances may need to come down this weekend since the heaviest rain would then be focused our of our area. A cold front likely swings through Monday bringing us some more rain, but the frontal passage should dry us out Tuesday onward. I say should because we’re at the time of year where cold fronts stall in the state and don’t push all the way through. Should the front stall closer to home instead of closer to the coast then we’ll see more widely scattered afternoon storm chances every day next week.

