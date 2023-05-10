Advertise
Temple Chamber of Commerce President announces retirement

Temple Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Rod Henry(Temple Chamber of Commerce)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Rod Henry has announced his plans to retire from the organization effective December 31, 2023.

Henry has served 10 years as the President and CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Henry’s letter outlining his intent to retire was accepted by the Executive Board in April 2023.

Under his leadership, the Chamber has grown and reinforced the reason chambers of commerce exist: to enhance the success of members; help improve the quality of life for communities; provide opportunities for business owners, leaders, and their employees to learn and grow; serve as information resources and as the collective voice in business communities.

Before Temple, Henry served as president of four chambers, including Terre Haute, Indiana; Cocoa Beach, Florida; Anderson Madison County, Indiana; and Lancaster-Fairfield, Ohio. He assumed the helm of the Temple Chamber in July 2013.

“The Board and I want to thank Rod for 10 years of outstanding service to the greater Temple community,” said Robert Jones, Chair of the Temple Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and President, Greater Temple Area Market of Cadence Bank. “In that time, he has taken the organization to new levels of excellence in service to the membership, community, and visitors.”

There are no details in regards of who will take on the position.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

