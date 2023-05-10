Temple reports sanitary sewer overflow near Bird Creek due to rain

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has reported they are monitoring sanitary sewer overflow near Bird Creek.

Due to the rain, the sanitary sewer in the area of 61 Street and Northwood Road has overflowed with over 100,000 gallons of discharge, states the city.

“Bird Creek is the affected receiving stream, and immediate measures are being taken to contain, disinfect, and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge,” said Allison O’Connor, Temple PIO.

Cleanup of the area will continue after the discharge ceases. Crews are onsite monitoring the situation and are intercepting the flow as much as possible.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation.

