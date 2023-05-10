Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple reports sanitary sewer overflow near Bird Creek due to rain

the city of temple
the city of temple(Staff)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has reported they are monitoring sanitary sewer overflow near Bird Creek.

Due to the rain, the sanitary sewer in the area of 61 Street and Northwood Road has overflowed with over 100,000 gallons of discharge, states the city.

“Bird Creek is the affected receiving stream, and immediate measures are being taken to contain, disinfect, and remove any traces of chlorine from the discharge,” said Allison O’Connor, Temple PIO.

Cleanup of the area will continue after the discharge ceases. Crews are onsite monitoring the situation and are intercepting the flow as much as possible.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
LaTonya Thomas, 53, wanted in the theft of nearly $2,000 in meat products from an H-E-B in...
Second suspect in Temple H-E-B meat theft surrendered to police in Killeen on May 19
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end

Latest News

Jacob Isaiah Jones, 31, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly to place him on deferred...
Lacy Lakeview man who asked for deferred probation sentenced to 25 years in prison
All 9-1-1 calls in McLennan County are coming in as ‘non-emergency’ calls to Waco PD.
9-1-1 calls in McLennan County operating normal: Waco PD
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls attempting to collect unpaid fines
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
DPS troopers investigate fatal crash near Clifton