10 Things To Do: May 13-14
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for Mother’s Day weekend in central Texas with 10 things to do! Click the hyperlinks below for information.
1. Draughon-Miller 75th Anniversary Airshow
2. Waco Walks – 1953 Tornado Remembrance
3. Mother’s Day Run at Waco Surf
4. Second Saturday Market Food Truck Frenzy
6. 2023 Spring Festival - Western Belle Farm
8. Lake Belton High School Car Show
9. Churrofest
10. CTX Creative Networking Mixer
