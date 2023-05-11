2 dead after officer involved shooting in Milam county

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in Milam county.

According to the Sheriff’s department, Police in Cameron were sent to the 700 block of North Travis, in regards to a call about a person being shot in the back of the neck by their spouse.

Upon arrival, authorities investigated, and applied for a search warrant of a home in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

Cameron PD, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, police in Rockdale, and Texas DPS all responded to serve that warrant. That’s when the suspect opened fire on law enforcement personnel, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

KWTX has learned that the suspect was killed during that shoot out, and a Cameron officer was wounded. That officer was taken to a nearby ER, where they later died.

“There is no immediate danger to the public at this time.” said Milam County Sheriff, Mike Clore.

He said the Sheriff’s Office has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident.

Names are being withheld at this time, while authorities work to alert next of kins.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.