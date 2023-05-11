70 years later: City of Waco hosts memorial ceremony Thursday in honor of 1953 tornado

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members, first responders, and community members gathered in downtown Waco Thursday for a special ceremony to commemorate the 70 year anniversary of the 1953 Waco tornado.

“Waco’s story is one of resilience and renewal in a community that comes back stronger than ever, no matter what happens,” Dillon Meek, the mayor of Waco, said at the gathering.

On May 11, 1953, an EF-5 tornado ripped through the city. Its impact was profound and heartbreaking.

“600 members of our community were injured, and we still mourn the loss of 114 precious lives,” Meek said.

To remember those lives, Waco city council members laid a wreath and placed white carnations in front of the tornado memorial statue at Austin Ave. and 4th St., as honor guards with the Waco fire and police departments performed a flag folding ceremony.

One attendee, a Waco native who was just 14 years old when the tornado hit, remembers that harrowing day in vivid detail.

“I was at 8th and Austin, and I’d come down and went into the Stratton Stricker building,” Wilburn Willis, a former Waco police officer and tornado survivor, told KWTX. “Seven of us stayed behind the staircase and all of us lived. Thank the good Lord for that!”

Looking back years later, Willis is reminded of how this tragic day in Waco’s history has shaped it into the resilient city it is today.

“Today as we stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment to each other and to our community, we honor the past and embrace the present, and march boldly toward the future,” Meek said.

Buckets of flowers will remain in front of the tornado memorial statue downtown all day Thursday, allowing those interested to pay their respects to the lives lost 70 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.