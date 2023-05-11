Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

70 years later: City of Waco hosts memorial ceremony Thursday in honor of 1953 tornado

The EF-5 tornado on May 11, 1953 killed 114 people and injured hundreds more
By Chantel Ropp
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members, first responders, and community members gathered in downtown Waco Thursday for a special ceremony to commemorate the 70 year anniversary of the 1953 Waco tornado.

“Waco’s story is one of resilience and renewal in a community that comes back stronger than ever, no matter what happens,” Dillon Meek, the mayor of Waco, said at the gathering.

On May 11, 1953, an EF-5 tornado ripped through the city. Its impact was profound and heartbreaking.

“600 members of our community were injured, and we still mourn the loss of 114 precious lives,” Meek said.

To remember those lives, Waco city council members laid a wreath and placed white carnations in front of the tornado memorial statue at Austin Ave. and 4th St., as honor guards with the Waco fire and police departments performed a flag folding ceremony.

One attendee, a Waco native who was just 14 years old when the tornado hit, remembers that harrowing day in vivid detail.

“I was at 8th and Austin, and I’d come down and went into the Stratton Stricker building,” Wilburn Willis, a former Waco police officer and tornado survivor, told KWTX. “Seven of us stayed behind the staircase and all of us lived. Thank the good Lord for that!”

Looking back years later, Willis is reminded of how this tragic day in Waco’s history has shaped it into the resilient city it is today.

“Today as we stand shoulder to shoulder, united in our commitment to each other and to our community, we honor the past and embrace the present, and march boldly toward the future,” Meek said.

Buckets of flowers will remain in front of the tornado memorial statue downtown all day Thursday, allowing those interested to pay their respects to the lives lost 70 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Tyler Baker of Pennsylvania and Morgan Runyan of Ohio,
A proposal from 1,000 feet in the sky with the help of soldiers
KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor takes us behind the scenes of the "Monster from the...
KWTX@4: Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor takes us behind the scenes of the "Monster from the Sky" documentary - 5.11.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Peloton recalls 2 million bikes, Etsy launches wedding registry, and...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Peloton recalls 2 million bikes, Etsy launches wedding registry, and more - 5.11.23