Arrest made in connection with deadly Waco shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Tercquan Johnson.

17-year-old Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez was arrested earlier Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Freestone County and charged with murder.

Police responded to a shooting at 8:41 p.m. on May 2 near the 1900 Block of JJ Flewellen Road.

When officers arrived, they located the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. Johnson was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the seventh person murdered in 2023 and the sixth murder investigation.

Dominguez will later be extradited to the McLennan County Jail.

