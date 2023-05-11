Advertise
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs

David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two counts of abandon/endangerment of a child with intent and are being held at the McLennan County Jail.(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man and woman has been arrested after police found drugs in their home, as well as children neglected.

David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two counts of abandon/endangerment of a child with intent and are being held at the McLennan County Jail.

Bellmead Police Department officers responded at approximately 11:20 a.m. May 10 to the 3115 block of Bellmead Drive in reference to a welfare concern.

According to police, the caller advised there were children locked in the building and were neglected.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door locked, and the back door locked on the outside with a screwdriver, which they took out.

In the affidavit obtained by KWTX, officers saw drugs and alcoholic beverages and were led by the children to the location where there were drugs.

The woman had out the children’s safety by neglect, as the children were 6- and 7 years old.

“They had no means to get out of the building in case of an emergency. The front door could only be unlocked with a key, which the adult woman did not have and the back was locked from the outside,” said the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

