Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Milam County late Wednesday night.

The Cameron Police Department responded at 10:55 p.m. May 10 to the 700 block of North Travis on reports of a woman being shot in the back of the neck by their spouse.

DPS told KWTX the woman walked a couple of blocks from the home to the nearest convenient to ask for help.

After authorities arrived on the scene, they applied for a search warrant of a home in the 500 block of East 7th Street.

According to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers from multiple nearby agencies went to serve the warrant leading to the suspect opening fire.

KWTX has learned that a Cameron Police officer was injured, and the suspect was killed during that shootout. The officer was taken to a hospital, where the officer later died.

“There is no immediate danger to the public at this time,” said Milam County Sheriff, Mike Clore.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

The names of the officer and suspect are being withheld at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.