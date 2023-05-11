The clock is ticking on our brief rain reprieve!

While some Central Texans saw a few scattered showers Wednesday, others saw nearly two inches of rain! Although we’re still needing more rain to fall to continue to pull us out of the drought, we’re thankfully going to see a break from the rain today and tomorrow. We still could see a few stray showers this morning or this afternoon and even during the day on Friday too, but rain will be few and far between if it even does form. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon with potentially some low 90s west of Highway 281. A stray shower or storm is possible at any time today but most likely stay dry. Be on the lookout for some patchy fog this morning and potentially also tomorrow morning too. Friday’s forecast is about the same as today’s with maybe a few showers during the day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Although we likely won’t see much rain during the day Friday, showers and storms forming north of I-20 Friday afternoon will surge into Central Texas around and after sunset. Storms will bring heavy rainfall and potentially some stronger storms as well with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats, but storms should be slowly weakening as they push in.

Once the rain starts Friday night, we’re expecting off and on and fairly widespread showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. It likely WON’T rain all day long Saturday or Sunday, but the rain that moves through will be heavy and a stray few stronger storms are possible too. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s will likely only warm into the upper 70s because of the rain. The off-and-on waves of rain will continue to move in through Monday as a cold front arrives. Through Monday, we’re expecting anywhere from another one inch of rain to as much as four inches of rain! The most favored rainfall locations will be near and west of I-35. With days of waves of rain, the potential for flooding and flash flooding will increase steadily as time goes on. Many of us may be out and about Sunday for Mother’s Day, but be sure to avoid standing water on the roads and don’t drive over flooded roads. Monday’s front likely won’t clear the area and that’ll keep daily scattered storm chances around through Wednesday with the rain maybe coming to a close late next week.

