Lorena Police along with other agencies searching for four men who fled on foot

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena Police Department is currently searching for four suspects in the area of Moonlight and Interstate 35.

Officers are near the area of Old Temple Road and Moonlight searching for “4 Hispanic men after they fled a vehicle on foot from an attempted traffic stop.”

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available.

If you see anything suspicious, please contact McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5222.

