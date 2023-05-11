Man sentenced to 13 years in prison after plea bargain in 2004 murder of girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man who was linked to a 2004 murder has been sentenced to 13 years in jail Thursday after a plea bargain.

Gilberto Zapata Ortiz, 59, was sentenced in the Jan. 25, 2004 strangulation death of Pamela Moore, 40, of Waco, by Waco’s 19th State District Court.

After the sentence, the judge asked if the plea bargain was “in the best interest of the court.” The prosecutor Will Hizx stated it was.

Ortiz was initially indicted in September 2019 after he was transferred to a local prison from a state prison unit where he’s serving a sentence for killing his brother-in-law.

Ortiz was working in the Waco area at the time of Moore’s murder and through DNA he was linked to the death.

Moore, was single and had fallen on hard times when she met Ortiz.

The two were in a relationship when Ortiz became angry at her and strangled her. Her body was found on a deserted stretch of Old Mexia Road between Boys Ranch Road and Selby Lane.

A Harris County jury sent Ortiz to prison in 1995 after he was found guilty of the 1990 shooting death of his brother-in-law.

According to records, Ortiz, his wife, and her brother were out dancing and drinking in 1990 when Ortiz became enraged that his wife and her brother were dancing together. He would later grab a gun and go kill his wife’s brother.

