A proposal from 1,000 feet in the sky with the help of soldiers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A couple from out of state have a special tie to Central Texas forever after a group of soldiers deployed to Fort Cavazos helped execute their surprise engagement from 1,000 feet in the sky.

Tyler Baker of Pennsylvania and Morgan Runyan of Ohio, were in Central Texas visiting Tyler’s stepmom and dad, who is a sergeant first class in a unit from Pennsylvania deployed to Fort Cavazos since October.

Morgan thought it was nothing more than family vacation fun when Tyler took her up in a private plane through Pegasus Flight School in McGregor to fly over Tyler’s parents’ current home of Temple.

But the man piloting was a member of Tyler’s dad’s unit, and what they would soon fly over was the surprise of a lifetime.

“When we arrived at the airport on Saturday, I did not expect it to be a proposal at all,” Morgan said. “I just expected it to be a private flight that was booked for us, but it was way more than that.”

As Morgan looked out the window, she saw an open field with huge letters made of paper that read “Marry Me!”

She turned around to find Tyler with a ring in hand and quickly said, “yes!”

“She was in shock, honestly,” Tyler smiled. “She didn’t say much after she said ‘yes.”

Tyler Baker of Pennsylvania and Morgan Runyan of Ohio, (courtesy)

Tyler said it was family and soldiers who stepped up to help create the sign for Morgan to see in an open field next to Hector P. Garcia Elementary School in Temple.

They were standing just above the sign, waving as they flew overhead.

Tyler said the proposal plan was his dad’s idea, adding that he doesn’t even like to fly, but he wanted to do something over the top for his future bride.

“I do not like heights,” Tyler laughed. “I don’t even ride roller coasters, so it was a little crazy.”

“Go big or go home, you know.”

Tyler said he’s thankful for so many people who helped make the memorable flight a success.

“I couldn’t have done it without the help of a lot of people included Pegasus Flight School, Ken Grandzier, both of our parents and all of my dad’s soldiers who helped bring everything together,” he said.

The couple has since returned to their respective states, where Morgan is an ex-ray tech and Tyler has left a military career to become a police officer.

They say they hope to marry in the fall of 2024 but haven’t decided where.

“I couldn’t be happier with everything,” Tyler said.

“It will be something we’ll never forget,” Morgan added.

