Quick dry window before a rainy weekend

We still could see a few stray showers tonight and through most of Friday, but rain is not expected to be widespread. The better rain chances still look to come this weekend, but there are signs that some of the heaviest rain may stay off to the southwest. We still expect 1-2 inches for most, but if the models continue to pull the rain southward, some areas north and east may not see as much as initially anticipated. Friday stays on the drier side as we await our next rain-maker, which means it’s going to be hot and humid. Southeast winds pick up which only helps to prime the atmosphere as moisture continues to stream in. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s but with the added humidity, it feels like the low 90s for Friday. Although we likely won’t see much rain during the day Friday, showers and storms forming north of I-20 Friday afternoon will surge into Central Texas around and after sunset. Storms will bring heavy rainfall and potentially some stronger storms as well with gusty winds and hail being the primary threats, but storms should be slowly weakening as they push in.

That’s wave one from this next storm system and off/on and fairly widespread showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. It likely WON’T rain all day long Saturday or Sunday, but the rain that moves through will be heavy and a stray few stronger storms are possible too. Morning temperatures in the upper 60s will likely only warm into the upper 70s because of the rain. The off-and-on waves of rain will continue to move in through Monday as a cold front arrives. Through Monday, we’re expecting anywhere from another one inch of rain to as much as four inches of rain! The most favored rainfall locations will be near and west of I-35 - which is great news for the ongoing drought.

With days of waves of rain, the potential for flooding and flash flooding will increase steadily as time goes on. We are under a Flood Watch from Friday night to Saturday morning with the first round of potentially heavy rainfall moving in. If you live NE of McLennan County, you’re not under this watch at the current time. Many of us may be out and about Sunday for Mother’s Day, but be sure to avoid standing water on the roads and don’t drive over flooded roads. Monday’s front likely won’t clear the area and that’ll keep daily scattered storm chances around through Wednesday with the rain maybe coming to a close late next week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.