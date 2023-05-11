Wisconsin mom celebrates first Mother’s Day after heart transplant saves her life

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Cambridge woman will celebrate her first Mother’s Day this Sunday with her husband and 4-and-a-half-month old daughter. But the road to this milestone came with a diagnosis she never thought would be a reality: heart failure.

At 7.5 months pregnant, Susan Siegenthaler was experiencing symptoms she thought were normal for a pregnant person, but her gut told her differently.

An otherwise healthy 38-year-old with no family history of heart disease, Susan was in heart failure and put on medication that wouldn’t harm her unborn baby.

“They told me I was in heart failure and I just didn’t believe it. I just could not comprehend what that meant. I didn’t know if heart failure meant I was dying or. I couldn’t even wrap my head around it,” she said. “Every time they mentioned worst case scenario, it ended up happening. And eventually they put me on the transplant list.”

After her diagnosis and taking medication, a C-section was scheduled for Dec. 26, 2022. Siegenthaler naturally went into labor the night before.

“It was the scariest thing. Before we had her it was really scary. I didn’t know if she was going to make it through the labor and it was scarier than wondering if I was going to make it through the labor,” she said.

Born premature, Stevie Siegenthaler was otherwise healthy. But UW Health experts then had the task of not only keeping Stevie healthy in the NICU, but to save Susan’s life by continuing with heart medication with her heart pumping at a five to ten percent fraction rate.

“Certainly heart failure that progresses to the point of needing a heart transplant in the immediate post-partum period is an exquisitely rare thing,” Dr. Michael Beninati, a Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Critical Care Doctor at UW Health, said.

Siegenthaler waited eleven days on the transplant list and was given a second chance at life thanks to a stranger.

“As happy as we are, somebody had to lose a loved one. That thought crosses my mind a lot. Especially on mothers day because you know it’s very possible we wouldn’t have had a mothers day without them,” she said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.