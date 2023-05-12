Advertise
After man flees traffic stop, cows lead officers “directly to where the suspect was hiding,” North Carolina police say

By KERRY BREEN
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS NEWS) - Police officers in North Carolina got an unlikely assist while searching for a suspect in a reckless driving case.

Authorities say a man later identified as Joshua Minton, 34, fled from Boone County police officers during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Minton led the police and deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on a chase in his car, then abandoned his vehicle and “fled into an undeveloped area,” Boone police said in a news release.

Police weren’t immediately able to see where Minton had run, so they began to search the area, and found a herd of cows eager to help.

“Apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding,” police said in a Facebook post. “The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location.”

Once he was found, Minton was charged with one count of felony fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a license revoked, and disorderly conduct. His next court date is scheduled for June 28, in Watauga County.

In the news release, the police department said the charges wouldn’t have been possible without the helpful bovines.

“In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way; obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance,” the department said.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

