Bellmead teen held on $2.02 million bond in aggravated assault

Javante Carpenter, 18,
Javante Carpenter, 18,(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man has been arrested for aggravated assault Thursday.

Waco Police officers responded on May 11 to the 4300 block of Bellmead Drive to assist Bellmead officers.

When officers arrived, they learned a vehicle had been shot at near the 1300 Block of E. Waco Dr. headed toward Bellmead.

An investigation began, and a warrant was issued to arrest the suspect.

Javante Carpenter, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault, and deadly conduct and is being held on a $2.02 million cash bond at the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

