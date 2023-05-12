Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Celebrating Texas Collections: 100 years of Texas History in Central Texas

Visit to Texas Collections
Visit to Texas Collections(KWTX)
By Gordon Collier
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Do you want to know more about Waco history, Baylor history or Texas history in general?

There’s a treasure trove of information hiding out on the Baylor campus waiting to be discovered.

The Texas Collection was started in 1923, and it’s been housed in the Carroll Library ever since.

How it got its start is an interesting story. Prominent Waco doctor, Dr. Kenneth Ainsworth was an avid collector of Texana.

“He was a big collector. Volumes of Texas History, original manuscripts, slides, anything and everything that had to do with Texas.” Said the Texas Collection’s director, Jeff Pirtle.

While he was a huge fan of Texas memorabilia, he was running out of room at home. His wife issued an ultimatum.

“He came home one day and found his wife actually throwing some of these valuable, rare pieces of Texas history in the fire. He’s like...what’s going on? She said I’ve had enough of this Texas stuff. It’s a place for me and the kids or you and your stuff. One of you has to go,” said Pirtle.

Dr. Ainsworth got in touch with the university the next day, and the Texas Collection was born.

" We continue to work with collectors and book dealers all around the country when it comes to collecting and preserving Texas history and the donations of our patrons keep the Texas Collection alive and vibrant,” Pirtle said.

Archivists with the Texas Collection regularly pull material to help students research everything from fashion merchandising to foreign languages.

There’s a huge collection of photographs captured moments after an F-5 tornado devastated downtown Waco on May 11, 1953.

KWTX chief meteorologist Brady Taylor found this extremely helpful while putting together the documentary “Monster from the Sky.”

Many researchers also spend hours here researching materials pertaining to the A-T-F raid on the Branch Davidian compound outside of Waco.

But the collection is not just for students and researchers, it’s for anyone with an interest in Texas History.

The Texas Collection is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and part of that will be getting the general public more involved.

“We’re excited about out 100th anniversary. We went with the theme “Texas Your Texas”. That’s based on the state song “Texas Our Texas.” We have that original manuscript here. We went with Texas Your Texas because this is your Texas, It’s your material. Come and see it,” Pirtle said.

The Texas Collection is open Monday thru Friday from 8:15 am to 5pm. Everyone is encouraged to visit and spend some time discovering some of the people and events that made Texas great.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

fastcast CLARK Temple cloudy cloud humidity hot
Flood Watch starts tonight
fastcast CLARK stormy storms storm cloudy clouds
Waves of rain through the weekend brings us a flooding risk
Waves of showers and storms will move through Central Texas this weekend and could produce...
Waves of rain brings a weekend flooding and severe storm threat
May 11, 1953
Monster from the Sky: How one day changed the City of Waco