Central Texas man sentenced to serve concurrent sentence for sexual abuse of a child

Jimmy Wayne Hughes, 62,
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child in McLennan County.

Jimmy Wayne Hughes, 62, has been sentenced to serve two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child concurrently with the 50 years he also has been sentenced in Hill County on similar charges by Waco’s 19th State District Court.

He was pleading not guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child, as he originally did when he was indicted in 2019.

According to the Waco Tribune, prior to this, Hughes was convicted of the 1993 murder of James Robinson in Hill County and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

After the sentence, he appealed and won a new sentencing hearing, where he received a 20-year sentence.

