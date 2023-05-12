Advertise
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.
An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.(Jcerulli / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The manager of an Arby’s in Louisiana was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

According to reports from KLFY, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.

However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene told KADN that initial investigation does not point to foul play.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

