Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the driver of an SUV that crashed Thursday morning on Highway 6 has passed away.

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a young man from Bryan.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 6 southbound at the Briarcrest Drive overpass, according to Bryan police.

It appeared the SUV left the highway and struck an overpass bridge pillar.

The driver was rushed to a hospital and later passed away.

Southbound Highway 6 was shut down for a number of hours following the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

