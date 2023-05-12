Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 6 southbound at the Briarcrest Drive overpass, according to Bryan police.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Rusty Surette
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the driver of an SUV that crashed Thursday morning on Highway 6 has passed away.

A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a young man from Bryan.

The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 6 southbound at the Briarcrest Drive overpass, according to Bryan police.

It appeared the SUV left the highway and struck an overpass bridge pillar.

The driver was rushed to a hospital and later passed away.

Southbound Highway 6 was shut down for a number of hours following the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Sergeant Joshua Clouse, 39, of Cameron.
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

(Monster from the Sky)
“This will live on forever”: Survivors, contributors share feelings on ‘Monster from the Sky’ after debut
Sergeant Joshua Clouse, 39, of Cameron.
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Cameron Yoe
UIL State Track & Field Thursday results
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan