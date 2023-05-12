Driver killed in Highway 6 crash in Bryan
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the driver of an SUV that crashed Thursday morning on Highway 6 has passed away.
A name hasn’t been publicly released but friends tell KBTX’s Rusty Surette the driver was a young man from Bryan.
The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Highway 6 southbound at the Briarcrest Drive overpass, according to Bryan police.
It appeared the SUV left the highway and struck an overpass bridge pillar.
The driver was rushed to a hospital and later passed away.
Southbound Highway 6 was shut down for a number of hours following the incident.
Police are investigating the cause of the wreck.
