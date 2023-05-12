Flood Watch starts tonight

Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up to be a soggy one across Central Texas and actually across much of Texas too. Now, we don’t expect it to rain all weekend long, but widespread rain/storms will bring a threat for flooding to Central Texas for Friday night through Mother’s Day Weekend. We have a flooding watch that begins tonight at 7 p.m. & will continue through at least 7 p.m. Sunday. With the exception of some light rain, Friday has been quiet so far but that will change overnight as a wave of rain/storms comes in. This will be round one of what’s to come this weekend and with this wave tonight we could see some strong to severe storms will hail and damaging winds. The highest chance for the hail/wind threat is west of I-35. Flooding will the the bigger concern throughout the weekend. Through the next 3 days, we’re anticipating between 1″ and 4″ locally with higher totals possible especially west of I-35, but rainfall totals could exceed 6″ to 8″ south of I-10 so you won’t be able to escape the rain if you’re traveling south.

Additional waves of rain and storms will likely develop on/off Saturday, and Sunday. We will get dry time this weekend, but waves of rain will push through until at least Sunday and the previous day’s storms will help dictate where the best rain chances will be the next day. After the first big wave overnight, we’re only expecting scattered off-and-on rain through much of the day Saturday. Another bigger wave should arrive late in the day Saturday into Saturday night with more widely scattered off and on rain through Sunday. We’re expecting between 1″ and 4″ from east-to-west across our area and the potential for dangerous flash flooding and river/creek/stream flooding will get higher with each passing day. Highs this weekend will be close to 80° thanks to the rain moving through. Another 50% chance of rain is around Monday, but Monday is when we transition away from the waves of heavy rain into more scattered daily storm chances. A cold front moves in and stalls our Monday so our rain chances are near 50%. We’re keeping a 40% chance of rain around Tuesday and Wednesday as scattered daytime storms are possible. Thursday and Friday is when the weather pattern may finally break as a cold front slides through.

This is rainfall that we need! And it looks to fail in the spots that we need it the most for helping the drought. Reminder, never drive through flooded roadways as you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.