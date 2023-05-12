Advertise
Man transported to Limestone County Jail following warrant arrest in Mexia

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A Freestone County man has been transported to Limestone County Jail following a warrant from multiple agencies Thursday morning in Mexia.

The Mexia Police Department executed a search warrant at approximately 10:00 a.m. May 11 at a residence located in the Patriot RV Park at 1510 US-84 in Fairfield, Texas.

Multiple agencies such as the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT Team, the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, the Fairfield Police Department, the Freestone County Constable’s Office Precinct 3, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office were in assistance.

The investigation began May 10 when a Mexia woman reported to the Mexia Police that her fifteen-year-old son had left their Mexia residence the night before and was suspected to be with a relative.

“After receiving this information, a multi-agency investigation ensued, resulting in the missing fifteen-year-old child being located with his father who had facilitated his son’s leaving the mother’s Mexia residence in violation of a child custody order. The missing child was released to the custody of his mother,” said the Mexia Police in a press release.

Joe Nathan Banks Jr., 34, was booked into jail on multiple warrants from multiple agencies including three counts of abandon /endangered child imminent danger bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury to a family member with previous convictions, interference with child custody, criminal nonsupport, two counts of assault causes bodily injury family member and criminal mischief

This is an ongoing investigation.

