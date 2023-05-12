Temple fire rescue 24 dogs from house fire

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Firefighters rescued 24 dogs from a house fire Friday morning

Firefighters responded to a fire at 11:38 a.m. May 12 in the area of South 22 Street and Heritage Street where crews found smoke coming from a home at the 806 block of 22nd.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames bringing the incident under control at 11:50 a.m. but turned into a rescue when they were told multiple animals were in the house.

Firefighters pulled 24 dogs from inside the structure, with only 6 found to be alert and breathing on their own.

Crews were also able to revive 14 of the 18 remaining dogs that had suffered from smoke inhalation.

No residents were home at the time of the call, and no other injuries have been reported.

Animal Services is currently working to provide additional care to the animals that were surrendered.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

