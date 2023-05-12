Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple fire rescue 24 dogs from house fire

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Firefighters rescued 24 dogs from a house fire Friday morning

Firefighters responded to a fire at 11:38 a.m. May 12 in the area of South 22 Street and Heritage Street where crews found smoke coming from a home at the 806 block of 22nd.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames bringing the incident under control at 11:50 a.m. but turned into a rescue when they were told multiple animals were in the house.

Firefighters pulled 24 dogs from inside the structure, with only 6 found to be alert and breathing on their own.

Crews were also able to revive 14 of the 18 remaining dogs that had suffered from smoke inhalation.

No residents were home at the time of the call, and no other injuries have been reported.

Animal Services is currently working to provide additional care to the animals that were surrendered.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Jimmy Wayne Hughes, 62,
Central Texas man sentenced to serve concurrent sentence for sexual abuse of a child
Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
(Monster from the Sky)
“This will live on forever”: Survivors, contributors share feelings on ‘Monster from the Sky’ after debut
Cameron Yoe
UIL State Track & Field Thursday results