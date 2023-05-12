Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

“This will live on forever”: Survivors, contributors share feelings on ‘Monster from the Sky’ after debut

(Monster from the Sky)
(Monster from the Sky)
By Madison Herber
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A heavily anticipated debut, 70 years after the devastating Waco tornado.

KWTX aired a documentary “Monster from the Sky” at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

After the pre-screening event, we spoke to some of the survivors interviewed for the documentary to get their reaction after seeing their stories on the big screen.

Carolyn King and Mary Chapman can remember May 11, 1953 like it was yesterday. After seeing the documentary, they say it was a chance to look back on the devastation but also to celebrate how far the city has come.

After hours of interviews, with fancy cameras, lights, and months of waiting, a documentary transported survivors of the historic Waco tornado.

“It just brought everything back, and then to watch everybody go in and work so hard to get people out. It’s well worth it to have spent the time and energy to do it because now people have the chance to see what really happened that day,” says King.

She says she just played one part in telling a much bigger story and seeing how her experience and other became one, was emotional.

For Mary Chapman, it was a no-brainer to attend the pre-screening of “Monster from the Sky” Tuesday night even though she was injured.

“I had fallen, they said I have five fractures in my pelvis,” Chapman says.

She adds that the documentary airing gave her something to look forward to and it helped her get through rehab.

All who knew someone or was someone that survived that day are determined to carry on the chronicles of that daunting day in Waco’s history.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t remember, I remember all of it,” Chapman says, “Brady did a good thing and this will live on forever.”

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

handcuffs
Man transported to Limestone County Jail following warrant arrest in Mexia
May 11, 1953
Monster from the Sky: How one day changed the City of Waco
One central Texas group’s mission is to make the grieving process easier for families whose...
Central Texas group steps in to help family of the Cameron officer killed in the line of duty
Tyler Baker of Pennsylvania and Morgan Runyan of Ohio,
A proposal from 1,000 feet in the sky with the help of soldiers