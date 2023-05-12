Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

UIL State Track & Field Thursday results

Cameron Yoe
Cameron Yoe(UIL)
By Darby Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a lot of hardware heading back to Central Texas after the first day of the UIL State Track & Field meet.

Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won four medals, competing against 3A girls. She took second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, and first in the 100M hurdles. She also won the 400, and actually broke a 49-year old record in that event.

Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez took first place in the 4A boys’ 3200 and second in the 1600.

West’s Laney Kucera won the 3A girls’ pole vault. Fairfield’s Shadasia Brackens won the 3A girls’ high jump.

Connally’s Katrina Greer took third in the 4a girls’ high jump.

Fairfield’s Avery Thaler won the 3a girls’ triple jump. McGregor’s Darieus Dixon won the 3A boys’ triple jump.

The Fairfield girls took second in the 4X100 and winning the 4X200. The Clifton boys took second in the 4x400.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Tazewell Goodwill hopes to reunite a family with a stuffed bear with a late mother’s...
Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business
Anyone who knows the woman in the photos, or has information regarding the vehicle burglary and...
Detectives in Bell County need help identifying woman as they investigate identity theft case
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: The Download for May 2023 - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor takes us behind the scenes of the "Monster from the...
KWTX@4: Chief Meteorologist Brady Taylor takes us behind the scenes of the "Monster from the Sky" documentary - 5.11.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Peloton recalls 2 million bikes, Etsy launches wedding registry, and...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Peloton recalls 2 million bikes, Etsy launches wedding registry, and more - 5.11.23
KWTX@4: Waco Author & Historian discusses the 1953 Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later - 5.10.23
KWTX@4: Waco Author & Historian discusses the 1953 Waco Tornado, 70 Years Later - 5.10.23