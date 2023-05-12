UIL State Track & Field Thursday results

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There’s a lot of hardware heading back to Central Texas after the first day of the UIL State Track & Field meet.

Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won four medals, competing against 3A girls. She took second in the long jump, third in the triple jump, and first in the 100M hurdles. She also won the 400, and actually broke a 49-year old record in that event.

Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez took first place in the 4A boys’ 3200 and second in the 1600.

West’s Laney Kucera won the 3A girls’ pole vault. Fairfield’s Shadasia Brackens won the 3A girls’ high jump.

Connally’s Katrina Greer took third in the 4a girls’ high jump.

Fairfield’s Avery Thaler won the 3a girls’ triple jump. McGregor’s Darieus Dixon won the 3A boys’ triple jump.

The Fairfield girls took second in the 4X100 and winning the 4X200. The Clifton boys took second in the 4x400.

