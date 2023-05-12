Waves of rain brings a weekend flooding and severe storm threat

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With waves of rain set to move through over the next few days, multi-inch rainfall totals are looking likely for most of the area and flooding is going to be a concern through Mother’s Day weekend. For the first time since August 2022, flood watches have been posted for most of Central Texas.

Street, creek, river, and flash flooding are possible this weekend

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Central Texas from 7 PM Friday to 7 PM Sunday. Waves of rain will be coming through and may produce 1" to 4"+ of rain. (KWTX)

A flood watch goes into effect at 7 PM Friday and is currently set to expire at 7 PM Sunday after the bulk of the heavy weekend rain pushes through the area. The flood watch is in effect for McLennan, Bell, Falls, Milam, Coryell, Bosque, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills, and San Saba County locally, but the flood watch extends all the way north to Oklahoma City and south to the U.S. and Mexico border.

Just like with a severe thunderstorm watch or a tornado watch, a flood watch means that the ingredients are in place for flooding. Each day, from Friday night to Sunday afternoon, likely sees about a half-inch to over an inch of rain falling and, with time, should create flooding issues.

It’s impossible to predict what areas will have flooding, but you should expect the typical trouble spots to flood, including creeks, streams, some rivers, and streets too. The storms that move through this weekend will tap into the moisture-rich atmosphere and could produce bursts of heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding as well.

Nearly everyone in Central Texas will see at least an inch of rain through Sunday, but some of us, especially west of I-35, could see 2" to 4" of rain! (KWTX, WPC)

Rainfall totals for most will be between 1″ and 3″ with isolated higher totals. For cities and towns along and south of I-14 and Highway 190, including most of Bell County, rainfall totals will likely be higher between 2″ and 4″ with isolated totals approaching 6″ possible too.

All of the forthcoming rain won’t fall at once either, so the potential for flooding will only grow with each successive wave of rain.

Severe weather is possible too

As advertised earlier in the week, the upcoming rounds of weekend rain will mostly just be rainstorms and not severe storms. The exception to that is today and maybe Saturday as a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and hail.

While the main concern over the weekend is with the flooding potential, a few strong storms are possible. Storms most likely will contain strong wind gusts and hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. The most likely day for severe weather is Friday afternoon and Friday night. (KWTX, SPC)

Friday’s severe weather risk is at a level 2 of 5 along and west of I-35 with a level 1 severe weather risk elsewhere. On Saturday, the severe weather risk drops to a level 1 of 5 across the board meaning. The Storm Prediction Center currently doesn’t have Central Texas under a risk of severe storms Sunday, but a stray strong storm or two will be possible with mostly a wind gust threat.

If we are going to see severe storms, the best chance will be Friday afternoon and overnight Friday into Saturday. The strongest storms may produce 65 MPH wind gusts and likely only up to half-dollar size hail. A stray tornado is possible too, but the atmosphere isn’t terribly supportive of tornadic thunderstorms.

A rainy weekend, sure, but likely not a “washout”

Although there's a fair amount of uncertainty regarding the exact timing and location of the weekend showers and thunderstorms, waves of rain are expected to move through every day. The heaviest rain likely arrives Friday night and Saturday. (KWTX)

Although we’re very concerned about flooding through the weekend, we also want to stress that it will not rain all weekend long and there will be some dry time here and there. We’re expecting different waves of showers and thunderstorms to move through instead of a widespread soaking and long-lasting rain.

The first risk of storms comes Friday afternoon as scattered rain showers and storms form. The storms this afternoon won’t have much rhyme or reason to them and shouldn’t be very well organized. Some will see rain and storms while other may stay completely dry. Localized flooding is possible Friday afternoon within any downpours, but the overall flooding risk is very limited.

Waves of showers and storms will move through our area over the coming days. Confidence in storm coverage and timing will decrease as time goes on, but there should be some dry time here and there. The first best chance for rain arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. (KWTX)

The next wave of storms pushes through overnight Friday into Saturday. Thunderstorms to our southwest and to our northwest form late today and should steadily push into our area after midnight tonight. The wave of overnight storms likely brings us the greatest risk of severe storms we’ll see all weekend with storms containing a large hail, wind gust, and tornado threat. Storms will be severe when they initially form, but they could lose some steam as they push in overnight. While we’re confident that tonight’s storms will move in during the overnight time period, there’s a chance that today’s afternoon storms form closer to home than anticipated. If storms form closer to Central Texas this afternoon, the overnight wave of storms could push in shortly after sunset instead of after midnight.

The first risk of storms comes Friday afternoon as scattered rain showers and storms form. The storms this afternoon won’t have much rhyme or reason to them and shouldn’t be very well organized. Some will see rain and storms while other may stay completely dry. Localized flooding is possible Friday afternoon within any downpours, but the overall flooding risk is very limited. (KWTX)

The overnight storms should mostly clear the area by daybreak Saturday and there’s a chance that we stay dry (save for some scattered showers) for much of the day until another wave of rain pushes in from the south. More of an all-day rain is in the forecast south of our area and that may prevent us from getting the necessary moisture and spark to keep storms numerous locally, but the storms to our south should move in during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. Some of these storms could be strong, but we likely won’t have enough organization to them to produce more than a few stronger wind gusts here and there.

We’re purposely getting a bit more vague as this article goes on because confidence in timing and the location of the storms on Saturday and especially Sunday is dependent on what happens with each preceding round of rain. Since we don’t have an “organized” storm system (like a cold front, dry line, or upper-level low) moving through, the confidence in coverage and duration of the late-weekend rain is clear as mud right now. We’ve been talking about different waves of rain thus far, but Sunday could feature more scattered off-and-on rain at any point in the day. Again, it likely won’t rain all Sunday long, but the dry time between rounds of rain may be fairly short.

What to do in case of flooding

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that you can do to stop flood waters when flooding is occurring. If you’re driving during a thunderstorms, be extra mindful about changing road conditions. With the hilly terrain in Central Texas, flash flooding due to rain runoff can quickly turn otherwise drivable roads into a death trap in a matter of minutes. It’s highly advised to get off the road during flash flood warnings or emergencies. Turn around, don’t drown isn’t just a catchy phrase and it could save your life. The extra few minutes it may take you to get to your destination is worth it when we’re talking about saving your life.

Flash flooding and flooding can occur at any time of the year. If under a flood warning or flash flood warning, that means you should take action to save your life! Don't drive through flood waters and seek higher ground immediately. (NWS Fort Worth)

Flooding isn’t just confined to roadways and flooding fatalities do occur within homes. If flood waters rise in your home, it’s vital to get to higher ground. Going from the first floor to the second or into the attic is a great way to escape rising flood waters in your home, but it could also prove very dangerous too. If you’re ever faced with rising flood waters, make sure you have a way to ESCAPE.

Designate a spot in your home that you would move to in case of rising flood waters and make sure there is a way to get out of the house in case water continues to rise. If your designated flood safe spot has a window, perfect. If you’re planning to escape to the attic and there is no window, you’ll need something to break out of your house. Keep an axe or something that you can use to quickly get through a wall or the roof so you don’t become trapped in rising flood waters.

For more information about flooding and the risks associated with rising flood waters, the National Weather Service has a collections of resources for you.

Be aware that homeowners insurance does NOT cover damages related to flooding. Flood insurance is offered by FEMA through the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA’s website also offers an interactive tool to see if your home is in a floodplain and you may be surprised by the results!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.