‘Armed and dangerous’: Temple Police looking for suspect involved in stabbing

By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is looking for 69-year-old Clarence “Iron Jaw” White in relation to a stabbing that occurred Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call in the 300 block of E. Avenue J. around 1:51 a.m. on May 3.

Upon arrival, they found one male with stab wounds who has been transferred to Baylor Scott & White and is in critical condition.

Police believe “Iron Jaw” White is armed and dangerous and ask that the public refrain from trying to apprehend the suspect, themselves.

The department describes the suspect as 5′7″ and 180 lbs.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

