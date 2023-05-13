Advertise
The Download: 4 Games to Watch for in May 2023

To think there are at least 3 games not called Legend of Zelda to occupy your time with
Zelda will dominate. You should still try these others though.
Zelda will dominate. You should still try these others though.(Andrew Hamilton)
By Andrew Hamilton
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Each month we like to bring you the best of the upcoming games and list out a few noteworthy ones for you. Thanks to the massive juggernaut that is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom we don’t have as many high profile games out this month. Still tons of great titles to talk about, so check out this month’s The Download for May 2023

We’ll be back beginning of next month with your big titles for June. In the meantime, go check out more of our videos over on Hardwired and be sure to subscribe, so you don’t miss a single video we do!

