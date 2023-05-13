More rain possible into Mother’s Day

The forecast has been a bit tricky for Mother’s Day weekend, but one thing we know for sure is that measurable rain continues for the rest of the weekend. Just like we saw Saturday, it won’t rain all day Sunday, but periods of rain and possibly some storms will continue into the start of the week. What we don’t know is exactly where and when the showers or storms will fall as they will be driven by outflow boundaries from previous activity and weak upper level disturbances that are moving through the state. Thankfully our severe weather threat is low, but we can’t rule out some strong storms containing gusty winds and heavy rain. Remember that we have a Flood Watch that remains in effect until 7PM Sunday! The potential for flooding this weekend is going to be our main concern though. Our ground is very saturated from previous rainfall, so anything that falls on top of what we’ve already seen, could increase the risk for flooding in your area. Remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Be mindful while driving on those roads!

The best coverage of rain for Mother’s Day weekend arrived Friday night into Saturday morning. Anywhere from around a quarter-inch to nearly 2 inches of rain fell with that first round. Throughout the day on Saturday, many of us in Central Texas saw a break from the rain, but an additional round of rain is forecast to fall Saturday NIGHT into Sunday morning. As we saw on Saturday, we will have periods of dry weather throughout the day on Mother’s Day Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible throughout the day, especially for the afternoon and evening hours, but overall we’re not expecting to see widespread coverage of rain, in fact, some of us may even see some sun peeking out across parts of Central Texas Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures Sunday look to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s!

Heading into the new work week, seasonable temperatures and chances for rain will continue for Central Texas. A weak cold front looks to move in late Monday into early Tuesday and stall out, but overall have very little impact on our weather. Instead of widespread waves of rain on Monday, coverage looks to be pretty scattered and mainly for our western areas during the afternoon and evening as the front approaches Central Texas. We keep around a 40% chance of showers and storms around for Tuesday and Wednesday as scattered daytime rain chances are possible. Forecast models suggest a cold front slides into Central Texas late Friday into Saturday, which may bring back more scattered rain. Temperatures throughout the following week again will be very seasonable, with morning lows down into the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s. Continue to remain weather aware and check back for weather updates whenever you can!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.