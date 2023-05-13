What you can expect at the Draughon-Miller 75th anniversary airshow Saturday

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Draughon-Miller annual airshow returns to Temple this weekend to celebrate 75 years and the city’s rich aviation history.

“During World War II, the Department of Defense, the Army Air Corps, specifically built this airport to train fighter pilots for WWII,” Sean Parker, the airport director at Draughon-Miller airport, told KWTX.

Eventually, Draughon-Miller was inherited by the city of Temple, and after 75 years and a three-year Covid-19 hiatus, Parker says continuing the airshow tradition is more important than ever.

“The air show has been a tradition here every year,” Parker said. “It’s the only air show for Central Texas in this area that has gone on yearly.”

From 9 to 11:30 A.M. Saturday morning, spectators can talk to pilots while enjoying static displays of both vintage and modern aircraft. The airshow will then officially begin at 11:45 A.M.

“You’re gonna see parachute jumpers, WWII aircrafts, a mini jet show, all kinds of stuff,” Parker said of the more than a dozen performances planned for Saturday.

Folks will even have the chance to step inside and tour some of the planes on display.

One of the jumper pilots who’ll be performing says that flying is a way to honor the veterans who came before him.

“For all jumpers, it’s to honor our legacy of the airborne and all veterans of all conflicts in the world and where they’ve served,” Del Atkinson, a pilot with the Liberty Jump Team, said. “It’s a way for us to give back.”

Another pilot, the Commemorative Air Force’s first type-rated female pilot for the B-25, hopes to inspire young women to pursue the world of aviation.

“It’s an honor to help get young women involved with flying and this is a good way to do it,” Beth Jenkins, a pilot for the Devil Dog, said.

For more information about ticket prices and the performance lineup, click here.

