Art takes to the streets and seats this weekend at inaugural Couch Potato Festival

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This weekend, Creative Waco hosted its very first Couch Potato Festival downtown, featuring custom-painted sofas by Central Texas artists.

In previous years, the nonprofit hosted the Waco Chalk Walk to highlight local artists, but this year it’s testing out a new medium.

“We have turned couches into art, ”Lori Davidson, the event producer for the Couch Potato Festival, told KWTX. “We have several couches behind us, and each one is different and unique.”

Painted by local artists, the couches range in price from $200-$2000, and the proceeds from their sales benefit more than just the artists, themselves.

“Half of the funds go to the artists, and then half goes to Creative Waco’s ARTprenticeship program,” Davidson said.

The ARTprenticeship program provides work experience to talented high schoolers in art and filmmaking. It’s what inspired 19-year-old Cambria Blanton to submit a custom-painted sofa.

“I love helping kids with art,” Blanton, one of the artists, said. “I think it’s a good way to express your feelings.”

Her piece is going for $900 and showcases the beautiful designs of Japanese ink wash art.

As for Russell Campbell, another local artist, this was his first time painting a couch. But the intricate details on his $2000 octopus-inspired sofa would suggest otherwise.

“I kind of just wanted to do the challenge because I’ve never painted furniture before,” Campbell said. “And I’m happy with the results and how it turned out.”

The Couch Potato Festival will continue on Sunday from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M., but Davidson hopes it inspires folks to appreciate art beyond just this weekend.

“It gives a chance for those creatives and artisans to show their skills to the community what a great place it is to live in Waco,” Davidson said.

For more information on the festival, click here.

