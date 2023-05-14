Advertise
DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County

DPS investigating Sunday crash involving 18-wheeler in Robertson County(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -DPS troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Robertson County.

It happened on State Highway 6 in Hearne.

Troopers say at approximately 1:10 a.m., for reasons unknown, an F250 pickup made a U-turn and was struck by a Peterbilt 18-wheeler.

DPS says the driver of the F250, Christian Bernal-Campos was arrested for driving while intoxicated and booked into the Robertson County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KBTX will update this story as new information is independently confirmed or verified by our newsroom.

This weekend, Creative Waco hosted its very first Couch Potato Festival downtown, featuring...
