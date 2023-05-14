Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Maryland man arrested for taking joy ride in allegedly stolen military vehicle

By CBS BALTIMORE STAFF
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a privately owned military vehicle from Bel Air and leading law enforcement officers on a chase into Baltimore on Friday, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Stevens of Abingdon had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center when he decided to commandeer the five-ton military vehicle, according to authorities.

Stevens stole the vehicle from a residence in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road, deputies said.

Soon after, someone spotted the vehicle entering the town of Bel Air, according to authorities.

Stevens drove the vehicle down Route 24 before turning onto I-95, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers pursued the vehicle down the interstate, according to authorities.

They tried to disable the vehicle by deploying stop sticks but failed to achieve that goal, deputies said.

Stevens drove the vehicle into Baltimore and came to a stop on Conkling Street. That’s where he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee, according to authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to safely apprehend Stevens. No one was injured during the incident, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:20 p.m., law enforcement officers returned Stevens to the Harford County Detention Center, according to authorities.

Stevens faces charges of motor vehicle theft, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order, deputies said.

He is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police officers, Maryland State Police troopers, Baltimore Police officers, and the Bel Air Police officers assisted in the pursuit of Stevens, police said.

As he fled from officers, Stevens crashed into multiple vehicles. Anyone whose property was damaged by Stevens should call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at 410- 612-1717.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
File Graphic
Waco Police identify victim of auto-pedestrian crash
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business

Latest News

Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
fastcast baylor bridge clark roofing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
half a Kilogram of cocaine was located under the driver’s seat.
Central Texas authories find half a kilogram of cocaine during traffic stop