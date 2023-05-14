Not a washout for Mother’s Day but rain is possible

Widely scattered showers and storms remain possible throughout Mother’s Day. The Flood Watch that was issued for Central Texas was canceled Saturday evening as the potential for flooding became less widespread and is now on a more localized basis. Our ground is still saturated, so anything heavy that falls on top of what we’ve already seen, could increase the risk for flooding in your area, but again this risk is now lower and more localized - Meaning most will not see flooding rain the rest of the weekend. The best coverage of rain for Mother’s Day weekend arrived Friday night into Saturday morning. Anywhere from around a quarter-inch to nearly 2 inches of rain fell with that first round. Throughout the day on Saturday, many of us in Central Texas saw a break from the rain with only scattered activity popping up throughout the daytime hours. For Mother’s Day today, we will see scattered showers and storms across Central Texas once again. It won’t be raining all day and not everyone will see rain today. While scattered showers remain possible this morning, the better chance for thunderstorms to develop will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Overall we’re not expecting to see widespread coverage of rain, in fact, some of us may even see some sun peeking out across parts of Central Texas this afternoon. Get ready for another warm and muggy day! Afternoon temperatures Sunday look to warm into the upper 70s to near the mid 80s! You can plan outdoor activities for Mom today, but have a back up plan for indoor activities just in case!

Heading into the new work week, muggy conditions, seasonable temperatures, and chances for rain will continue for Central Texas. A weak cold front looks to move in late Monday into early Tuesday and stall out, but overall will have very little impact on our weather. Instead of widespread waves of rain on Monday, coverage looks to be scattered again and mainly arrive during the afternoon and evening as the front approaches Central Texas. We keep around a 40% chance of showers and storms around for Tuesday and Wednesday as scattered daytime rain chances are possible. Forecast models suggest a cold front slides into Central Texas late Friday into Saturday, which may bring back more scattered rain. Temperatures throughout the following week again will be very seasonable, with morning lows down into the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs into the low to mid 80s. Continue to remain weather aware and check back for weather updates whenever you can!

