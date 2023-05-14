Scattered rain continues into the work week

Much needed rain has fallen across Central Texas throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Widespread rain amounts ranged from around a half-inch to 3 and a half inches. The highest totals were placed across the southern half of the area, but especially down towards the Brazos Valley where widespread amounts of 2 to 4+ inches have been reported. Most of Sunday’s rain fell in areas along and east of I-35. Outside of rain Sunday, skies stayed cloudy and temperatures stayed mild into the 70s and low 80s. The weather feature that brought Sunday’s rain is a weak upper level low. That system is forecast to lift to our northeast tonight and take our rain chances along with it. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm from popping up in our area tonight into Monday morning, but once we head into the nighttime hours today, most of us will remain rain-free. Look for cloudy skies tonight into Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70° for the morning commute.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK : For the work week scattered showers and storms will still remain possible. The keyword is scattered - That means not everyone will see rain, but those that do could see some additional heavy rain fall in the area. Thankfully for the work week, our overall severe weather threat looks low. We’ll still have to monitor any storms that develop for the small hail and gusty winds. Monday’s rain chances will be driven by a weak cold front that’s been stalled to our northwest this weekend. That front will slowly make its way south Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. As the front approaches Monday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will be possible. Some will see additional beneficial rainfall, while others will see none. Depending on how far south the front travels, we could see rain linger into Tuesday morning. The front looks to stall to our south on Tuesday, but the big question remains how far south will the front travel. Depending on the front’s location Tuesday, we could see an additional round of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. If the front is further down to our south, dry air behind the front will win and push any moisture out and keep rain out of Central Texas Tuesday. Models do bring back a period of dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain/Storm chances look to remain out west along the dryline mid-week. We’ll monitor that activity though to see if it can make its way into Central Texas. Another cold front is set to slide in on Friday into Saturday. That looks to bring another round of scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. We could possibly see a few strong to severe storms, but it’s a bit too early to nail any specifics on that. The front looks to have drier and cooler air behind it, so we should see drier conditions return for the upcoming weekend.

TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK : Temperatures will also be fairly seasonable for the work week. A cold front slides in on Monday, but before it arrives we are muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon. A little “cooler” for Tuesday, back down a few degrees into the upper 70s and low 80s. We begin to warm back up for the second half of the work week. Still mild in the low 80s Wednesday, into the mid 80s Thursday, and upper 80s by Friday. As the second front arrives Friday, cooler temperatures look to return for the weekend. Highs next Saturday and Sunday look to be in the upper 70s and low 80s - Which is a little cool for this time of the year. Overall morning temperatures this week look to be in the low to mid 60s, but could dip back into the upper 50s by the weekend behind the front.

Looking further ahead into the following week - Another warming trend looks to have its eyes set on Central Texas. Right now, our forecast is looking a bit more settled and dry. We will have to monitor the dryline that week for isolated rain chances to return, but right now, the dryline may be placed a little further out west. That’s something we’ll watch and keep you updated on!

