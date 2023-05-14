Showers stop just in time for Draughon Miller Air Show in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The rain showers cleared up just in time for the Temple air show celebrating 75 years of the Draughon-Miller Airport. This marks the return of the event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The morning did start out with a few showers, but rain didn’t stop aviation enthusiasts from attending the air show.

”I drove all the way from Killeen just to be here,” Richard Briggs, with the CenTex Paratroopers, said.

Once the storm clouds cleared up, families watched as over a dozen planes rolled and rotated high in the sky.

”We love to help inspire the next generation of pilots while at the same time honoring those who served,” Valerie Scott, Devil Dog co-pilot, said.

The event included parachute demonstrations like the ones seen on D-Day during World War II.

”Seeing those paratroopers come out of that C-47 World War 2 aircraft, kind of puts a warm spot in your heart when you remember how it feels to hit the ground,” Briggs said.

Before the air performances began attendees got the opportunity to explore the planes themselves standing just inches away from the propellers and wings.

”I’ve seen a couple at museums and stuff, but never like this, especially ones that work,” high schooler Demarcus Miller.

For students like Miller being up close and personal reaffirmed their future dreams.

”I think it mainly shows me just how interested I am in aviation,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.