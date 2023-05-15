Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3 Suspect’s on the run after crashing car into Waco home

Car crashes into home on the 3100 block of Cove Ave.
Car crashes into home on the 3100 block of Cove Ave.(KWTX Staff)
By Ally Kadblubar and KWTX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 3:26 a.m. a car full of three individuals crashed into a home on the 3100 block of Cole Ave.

Waco Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident around 4 a.m.

When Waco Police arrived they say the car flipped the bed frame up and pinned the home owner against the bedroom wall.

He had minor injures but is expected to be ok.

A neighbor said they saw an individual run from the scene wearing all black.

Police add that the car is not insured.

This is all the information we have at this time.

If you know anything about the people who crashed the car give Waco PD a call at (254)-750-7500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Josh Clouse, 39
Authorities identify Cameron police officer shot and killed while serving warrant
David Richard Staley Jr., 31, and Katie Michelle Estridge, 28, have been charged with two...
Bellmead couple charged with child endangerment after authorities find kids locked in building with drugs
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Xavier Omarion Molina, 19,
Mexia authorities identify missing Limestone County teen as body found behind business

Latest News

Reports say the Alico Building swayed between several inches up to six feet when the 1953...
‘A tornado kill zone’: Alico Building left mostly unscathed while others destroyed in 1953 Waco tornado
A total of 250 volunteers will assist with building wheelchair ramps, neighborhood...
Hundreds set to assist Fort Hood-area Habitat for Humanity with builds this week
A total of 250 volunteers will assist with building wheelchair ramps, neighborhood...
Hundreds set to assist Fort Hood-area Habitat for Humanity with builds this week
Crews responded to find four individuals on scene in critical condition.
4 critically injured after vehicle crashes into East Texas building