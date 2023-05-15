3 Suspect’s on the run after crashing car into Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 3:26 a.m. a car full of three individuals crashed into a home on the 3100 block of Cole Ave.

Waco Fire’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident around 4 a.m.

When Waco Police arrived they say the car flipped the bed frame up and pinned the home owner against the bedroom wall.

He had minor injures but is expected to be ok.

A neighbor said they saw an individual run from the scene wearing all black.

Police add that the car is not insured.

This is all the information we have at this time.

If you know anything about the people who crashed the car give Waco PD a call at (254)-750-7500.

