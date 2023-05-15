Advertise
Central Texas school leaders appear in ‘school choice’ public hearing at state capitol

By Megan Boyd
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two area school leaders represent both support and opposition to a highly debated bill centered around “school choice” during a public hearing within the Public Education Committee within the House of Representatives Monday morning.

The committee invited four people to speak in favor of the so-called “school voucher” which included Dr. Tracy Hanson of Oak Creek Academy, a private school in Killeen, as well as six opposing the bill, including Temple Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott.

The school choice, or so-called “voucher program” gives parents state money to send their kids to private schools.

KWTX’s Making the Grade team is investigating the issue and will have comments from both local leaders tonight.

