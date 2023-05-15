Advertise
DPS: 30 children found in human trafficking operation

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday May 9, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (CID) ran a missing and exploited child operation and found a total of 30 children. The age of youngest child recovered was 13 years of age.

Law enforcement’s goal was to find or recover children reported missing in Midland and Ector counties. The process also targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, and identified and apprehend people suspected to be involved in human trafficking.

Special Agents were also able to identify and open additional investigations.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including DPS’ CID, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Odessa and Midland Police Departments, Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Offices, United States Marshal Services, Midland and Ector ISD Police Departments, Ector and Midland County District Attorney’s Offices.

In addition, the operation was assisted by multiple civilian entities: DFPS/CPS, Harmony Homes Children’s Advocacy Center, Midland Rape Crisis Children’s Advocacy Center, DPS Victims Services, Midland County Juvenile Probation Office, Midland Memorial and Odessa Medical Center SANE nurses.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please get in touch with the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

