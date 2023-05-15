Advertise
DUI suspect in Colorado reportedly tried to switch seats with his dog when pulled over by police

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - It appears a man suspected of DUI in Colorado was trying to get out of the charges by putting his dog behind the wheel of the car he was driving.

The Springfield Police Department (SPD) shared details for the odd incident on their Facebook page. According to police, the suspect was pulled over in the Springfield area on the south side of Colorado at about 11:30 on Saturday night. The driver was reportedly driving 52 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” part of a post by Springfield Police reads. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer. The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.”

Police add the suspect had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo, they didn’t identify the suspect in their post. The suspect was charged with DUI, speeding, resisting arrest, and driving under suspension.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Springfield Police for more on the case.

