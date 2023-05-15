Hundreds set to assist Fort Hood-area Habitat for Humanity with builds this week

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Fort Hood-area Habitat for Humanity will have a set of many extra hands this week. The organization is hosting the inaugural National Service Blitz with hundreds of volunteers from across the country coming in to assist with various projects.

Leah Martin is one of the 150 AmeriCorps volunteers in town this week to serve at the blitz.

”I serve at Habitat AmeriCorps in Anchorage, Alaska,” she said.

One-hundred Habitat for Humanity International members will also assist in the week-long event that takes place in the days leading up to National Armed Forces Day on May 20. The event in Killeen is meant to draw attention to the need for safe and affordable homes for veteran families.

”We have some of our volunteers that are coming all the way from Alaska, some of them are coming from Hawaii,” Fort-Hood area Habitat for Humanity CEO Kristin Smith, said. “They’re coming here just to celebrate.”

All of the volunteers attended an opening ceremony on Sunday before their week of service begins. Throughout the week they will be assisting the local habitat with building wheelchair ramps, neighborhood revitalization projects and assembling frames for homes, specifically for local veterans.

”It takes us about 18 months to build a house,” Smith said. “With a volunteer group of this magnitude, we’ll be able to do work on six houses in just one week.”

At the kickoff event the volunteers met the teams they will be serving with throughout the week. The volunteers will be split up into eight different teams.

”There’s one team that will be focused on demolition rehab all week,” Erin Gibbs, Habitat for Humanity Americorps Program Director, said. “There’s another team that will be focused on ramp repairs.”

Not everyone will be doing hands-on work though. Martin and a number of other volunteers will be participating in a conference focusing on better ways to serve their communities back home.

”In Alaska there’s a huge native population,” Martin said. “I’m not from Alaska and I know very little about them. I think that the training I’m doing here is going to help me connect with people back in Alaska.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas provided transportation to the opening ceremony for all of the participants.

